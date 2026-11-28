Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on FATE. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $19,707,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,123,473. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,061,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,974,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 613,802 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 799.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,311,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 1,165,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company's stock.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 6.3%

NASDAQ FATE opened at $1.04 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $126.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.65.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,941.09% and a negative return on equity of 73.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 million. Research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in San Diego, California. It develops cellular immunotherapies using induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), which can be engineered and used to produce populations of therapeutic cells. The company's research focuses on off-the-shelf cell therapies, including natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell programs designed to target cancer. Its approach aims to create standardized therapies that do not require cells to be collected from each individual patient.

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