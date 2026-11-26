FedEx Freight Hldg Co (NYSE:FDXF - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.00.

Several research firms have commented on FDXF. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of FedEx Freight in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FedEx Freight from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on FedEx Freight from $157.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FedEx Freight from $160.00 to $129.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded FedEx Freight from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get FedEx Freight alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx Freight

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDXF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in FedEx Freight by 35.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,945 shares of the company's stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in FedEx Freight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx Freight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in FedEx Freight by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Freight during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,198,000.

FedEx Freight Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of FDXF opened at $118.60 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $118.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.60. FedEx Freight has a 1 year low of $103.47 and a 1 year high of $194.27.

FedEx Freight (NYSE:FDXF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Freight will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Freight Company Profile

FedEx Freight provides less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation, consolidating shipments from multiple customers and moving them through a network of service centers. Its offerings include time-definite and more economical freight services, along with options for larger or specialized shipments. The company serves businesses across North America, with a network designed to support regional and long-distance freight movements. FedEx Freight traces its roots to trucking operations that became part of FedEx through acquisitions, including Viking Freight and American Freightways.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FedEx Freight, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FedEx Freight wasn't on the list.

While FedEx Freight currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report