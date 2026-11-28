Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNF. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $54.00 price target on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

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Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,135 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $112,515,000 after purchasing an additional 710,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,882,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 26.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 885,109 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,249,000 after buying an additional 186,819 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,854 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,311,000 after acquiring an additional 98,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 787,136 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $36,507,000 after acquiring an additional 33,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company's stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE FNF opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $59.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $46.99.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Fidelity National Financial's dividend payout ratio is 53.06%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. NYSE: FNF is a U.S.-based provider of title insurance and related services for the real estate and mortgage industries. Through brands including Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title and Alamo Title, the company helps protect property buyers, sellers, lenders and other parties against certain losses arising from title defects. Its real estate services include title searches and examinations, escrow and closing services, and other support for property transactions.

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