Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.45.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore downgraded Floor & Decor from an "in-line" rating to an "underperform" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

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Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.56. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $77.46.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other news, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 21,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,114,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 71,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,727,152. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,941,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1,412.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,141,354 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,877 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757,643 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,088,000 after buying an additional 811,910 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,131,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 236.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 540,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,752,000 after buying an additional 379,917 shares in the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring and related products. Its assortment includes tile, natural stone, wood, laminate and vinyl flooring, along with installation materials, tools and decorative accessories. The company serves both professional flooring contractors and homeowners through warehouse-format stores and online sales. Many stores also offer design services and product displays to help customers plan residential and commercial projects. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Floor & Decor operates stores across the United States.

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