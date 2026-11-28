Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.47.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLNC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Glj Research downgraded Fluence Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $12.89 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harald von Heynitz acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $51,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $482,448. This represents a 11.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $73,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 169,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,247,888. This trade represents a 6.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,562 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fluence Energy by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,085,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 604,983 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,597,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 376,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,579,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 4,644.6% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,084,802 shares of the company's stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 1,061,938 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Top Fluence Energy Stories

Investors following FLNC have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: A report says Fluence launched a partner program for battery-storage projects, which could help develop project opportunities and broaden its reach. Article: Fluence Energy launched a new partner program

A report says Fluence launched a partner program for battery-storage projects, which could help develop project opportunities and broaden its reach. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views are divided: Canaccord maintained its Buy rating, while another report says RBC sees strong potential appreciation. These positive views contrast with multiple firms lowering price expectations. Article: Canaccord maintains its Buy rating

Analyst views are divided: Canaccord maintained its Buy rating, while another report says RBC sees strong potential appreciation. These positive views contrast with multiple firms lowering price expectations. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts reportedly cut their price targets or expectations, including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Truist and Roth Capital. The FY2026 loss widening adds to concerns about profitability and execution.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $5.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.81.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.30). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 49.15%. The business had revenue of $744.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc. develops and provides energy storage products, software and services for electric power systems. Its offerings help customers store electricity and manage energy resources across the grid. The company supplies battery-based storage systems for applications including utility-scale storage and renewable energy integration. It also provides digital tools for energy market bidding and asset performance management, along with services that support project deployment and ongoing operations.

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