Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Fluor from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Fluor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Fluor from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get Fluor alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fluor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 71,652 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 56.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 739 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 7.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the construction company's stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the construction company's stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the construction company's stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Stock Up 2.0%

FLR opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average of $49.45. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. Fluor has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.03). Fluor had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation is a global engineering and construction company that provides engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance and project-management services. It works with clients to plan and deliver complex projects, and also provides services for facility operations, upgrades and decommissioning. The company serves customers in sectors including energy, chemicals, mining and metals, infrastructure, advanced technologies and life sciences. Through its government-focused work, Fluor also supports federal agencies and government programs, including projects involving environmental remediation and national security.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fluor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fluor wasn't on the list.

While Fluor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report