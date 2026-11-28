Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FMX shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Fomento Economico Mexicano from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Benchmark upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano to an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $150.00 price objective on Fomento Economico Mexicano in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fomento Economico Mexicano from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

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Fomento Economico Mexicano Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of FMX opened at $127.41 on Friday. Fomento Economico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $94.12 and a 1 year high of $141.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.44.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fomento Economico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.7804 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This is a negative change from Fomento Economico Mexicano's previous quarterly dividend of $1.8270. Fomento Economico Mexicano's dividend payout ratio is 40.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fomento Economico Mexicano news, General Counsel Ortiz Alejandro Gil sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $165,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 43,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,831.38. The trade was a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanjines Javier Ge Astaburuaga sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $1,311,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,175,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,407,579.94. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Economico Mexicano

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 41.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 396 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company's stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,614 shares of the company's stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, known as FEMSA, is a Mexican company with businesses in beverage production and retail. Its roots date to 1890, when the company began as a brewery in Monterrey, Mexico. Through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the company produces, distributes and markets Coca-Cola beverages under franchise agreements across parts of Latin America. Its retail operations include OXXO convenience stores and businesses in pharmacy and related retail markets. FEMSA's operations span Mexico and other markets in Latin America, as well as parts of Europe through its convenience-store business.

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