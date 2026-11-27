Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered Forestar Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

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Forestar Group Price Performance

FOR opened at $23.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.43. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.10). Forestar Group had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $580.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lisa Jamieson sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $74,310.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $572,310.85. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Forestar Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,827 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,101,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $28,375,000 after purchasing an additional 155,034 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 270,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 122,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc. is a residential land development company that acquires and develops land into finished lots for sale to homebuilders. Its work can include planning communities and installing infrastructure such as roads and utilities. The company operates in markets across the United States, supplying lots to a range of homebuilders. D.R. Horton, one of the country's largest homebuilders, became Forestar's majority owner in 2017; Forestar continues to operate as a publicly traded company.

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