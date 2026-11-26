Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.90.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

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Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, CFO Matthew Nicholls sold 160,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $5,792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 774,348 shares in the company, valued at $28,031,397.60. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 390.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 980 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company's stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.7%

Franklin Resources stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $36.79. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Franklin Resources's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a global investment management company that operates under the Franklin Templeton name. It offers investment products and services to individual investors, financial professionals, institutions and other clients, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and separately managed accounts. The company invests across a range of asset classes and strategies, including equities, fixed income, multi-asset portfolios and alternative investments. Its services also include retirement solutions and wealth management.

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