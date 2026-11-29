Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.38. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $80.24. The company's 50-day moving average price is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.74.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The natural resource company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0750 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Freeport-McMoRan's dividend payout ratio is currently 12.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 68,111,240 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $4,767,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485,424 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $4,181,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,416 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,918,066 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $938,197,000 after buying an additional 1,810,698 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 11,819,898 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $743,353,000 after buying an additional 1,125,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $824,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company's stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is a natural resources company focused primarily on the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its products include copper concentrates and cathodes, gold and molybdenum, which are used in industries such as construction, electronics, transportation and manufacturing. The company operates mining and processing assets in North America, South America and Indonesia. Its portfolio includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, a major source of copper and gold, as well as copper operations in the United States, Peru and Chile.

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