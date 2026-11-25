Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Freshpet from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Freshpet from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRPT

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshpet

In other Freshpet news, Director Walter George bought 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.92 per share, with a total value of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,350.32. The trade was a 1.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth $1,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 520,486 shares of the company's stock worth $29,959,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 396.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company's stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 21,760 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in Freshpet by 12.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 15,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period.

Freshpet Stock Performance

FRPT opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company's fifty day moving average price is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. Freshpet had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $317.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Freshpet's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc. makes and markets fresh, refrigerated food and treats for dogs and cats. Founded in 2006, the company focuses on recipes made with fresh ingredients and positioned as an alternative to shelf-stable pet food. Its products are sold under brands including Freshpet, Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature's Fresh. Freshpet distributes them through refrigerated displays in grocery, mass-market, club and pet specialty stores, as well as through online retailers. The company primarily serves customers in the United States and Canada and also sells its products in select international markets.

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