Shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.91.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Futu from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Futu from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Futu from $200.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Futu from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Robinhood Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Futu by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Futu by 40.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Futu by 1,004.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Futu Stock Up 4.5%

FUTU stock opened at $91.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.23 and a 200-day moving average of $118.90. Futu has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $189.38.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.25). Futu had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $778.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $820.49 million. On average, research analysts expect that Futu will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is a digital financial services company that provides online brokerage and wealth management services through its trading platforms, including Futubull and moomoo. Its platforms offer access to securities trading, market data, research tools, and investor communities. The company serves retail investors in several markets, including Hong Kong, Singapore and the United States. Its offerings include trading in stocks and other investment products, along with services such as wealth management and employee stock plan administration.

Further Reading

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