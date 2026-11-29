Generate Biomedicines Inc (NASDAQ:GENB - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several research firms recently commented on GENB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Generate Biomedicines from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Generate Biomedicines from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Generate Biomedicines from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Generate Biomedicines in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

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Institutional Trading of Generate Biomedicines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENB. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Generate Biomedicines in the second quarter worth $55,398,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Generate Biomedicines during the third quarter valued at $26,631,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Generate Biomedicines during the second quarter valued at $8,883,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Generate Biomedicines during the third quarter valued at $7,847,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generate Biomedicines by 31.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 170,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 40,636 shares during the period.

Generate Biomedicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GENB opened at $11.62 on Friday. Generate Biomedicines has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Generate Biomedicines (NASDAQ:GENB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. Generate Biomedicines had a negative return on equity of 151.21% and a negative net margin of 1,289.97%. On average, analysts expect that Generate Biomedicines will post -2.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generate Biomedicines Company Profile

Generate Biomedicines is a biotechnology company that uses machine learning, computational biology and laboratory research to design therapeutic proteins. Its platform is intended to generate and evaluate potential medicines for diseases that may be difficult to address with conventional drug-development approaches. The company's research spans areas including immunology, inflammation and oncology. Its clinical pipeline includes GB-0895, an investigational antibody that targets thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) and is being developed for asthma.

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