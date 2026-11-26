Shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Granite Ridge Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities set a $11.00 price target on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Freedom Broker cut shares of Granite Ridge Resources from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Granite Ridge Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

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Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

Granite Ridge Resources stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $752.91 million, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.19. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $6.53.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Granite Ridge Resources had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. Equities analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Granite Ridge Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.00%.

Insider Activity at Granite Ridge Resources

In related news, Director John McCartney purchased 5,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 154,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,880.72. The trade was a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald Kettler acquired 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $30,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 135,276 shares of the company's stock, valued at $683,143.80. This represents a 4.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $133,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 525.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Focus Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company that acquires, develops and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its portfolio is primarily made up of non-operated interests, with third-party companies managing day-to-day field operations. The company's assets provide exposure to several U.S. producing regions, including the Permian, Bakken, Eagle Ford and DJ basins. Its production includes crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Granite Ridge became a publicly traded company in 2022 through a business combination with Executive Network Partnering Corporation.

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