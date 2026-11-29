Shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

SUPV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Grupo Supervielle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 24.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 142,431 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 92,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 45,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Supervielle stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. Grupo Supervielle has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $305.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $230.37 million. Grupo Supervielle had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle is an Argentina-based financial services holding company serving individuals, small and midsize businesses, and corporate clients. Its businesses provide banking and related services through a range of subsidiaries and brands. Its offerings include personal and commercial banking, deposits, loans, credit cards, payment services, consumer financing, insurance, investment brokerage, and asset management. Banco Supervielle is the group's principal banking operation, alongside businesses focused on financial and investment services.

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