Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.29.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $137.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company.

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Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $148.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.20 and a 200-day moving average of $149.47. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 91.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $102.30 and a 1-year high of $229.85.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $411.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.61 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, President John Mullen sold 1,800 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total transaction of $336,942.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 176,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,029,113.93. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider James King sold 9,187 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,543,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,328. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,235 shares of company stock valued at $28,520,769. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,106,768,000. Linonia Partnership LP bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $853,165,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $227,564,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $149,611,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 867,117 shares of the technology company's stock worth $106,699,000 after buying an additional 65,628 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software develops software for property and casualty insurance companies. Its products support core insurance operations, including policy administration, billing and claims management, as well as data analytics and digital customer services. The company offers its applications through Guidewire Cloud and provides related implementation and support services. Its platform includes products such as PolicyCenter, BillingCenter and ClaimCenter, designed to help insurers manage workflows and modernize their technology systems.

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