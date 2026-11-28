Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a "hold" rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kumar Budur sold 35,852 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $1,543,428.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,600.75. This trade represents a 73.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 72,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,520 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $258,583,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,113,418 shares of the company's stock worth $122,233,000 after buying an additional 573,906 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,157,000 after acquiring an additional 245,784 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 548.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,124,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,505,000 after purchasing an additional 951,273 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 785,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,857,000 after acquiring an additional 52,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company's stock.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

HRMY opened at $35.49 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $268.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.05 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business's revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for people living with rare neurological diseases. The company's work centers on therapies intended to address significant unmet medical needs. Its lead product, WAKIX (pitolisant), is approved in the United States to treat excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults and pediatric patients aged 6 years and older with narcolepsy. Harmony launched WAKIX in the United States in 2019. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, Harmony primarily serves the U.S. market.

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