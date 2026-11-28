Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered HealthStream from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum cut HealthStream from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded HealthStream from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th.

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HealthStream Stock Performance

HSTM opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $824.10 million, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. HealthStream had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.0350 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. HealthStream's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Insider Activity at HealthStream

In related news, Director Deborah Tate sold 3,281 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $105,615.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,445.42. This trade represents a 13.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Alexander Roberts sold 9,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $306,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 29,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at $940,701.60. This trade represents a 24.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 194,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,892 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in HealthStream by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in HealthStream by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,755 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 76.4% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 7.5% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,696 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce solutions for healthcare organizations, with a focus on helping them educate, develop and manage their employees. Its offerings include online learning and training, talent and performance management, and tools for managing staff credentialing and compliance. The company's products include the HealthStream Learning Center and solutions delivered through its hStream platform. Hospitals and other healthcare organizations use these services to support workforce education, professional development and operational processes.

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