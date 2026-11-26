Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.12.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Heartflow from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Heartflow from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Heartflow from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Heartflow from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Heartflow from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

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Heartflow Price Performance

Shares of HTFL opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.94. Heartflow has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $60.65.

Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.15. Heartflow had a negative net margin of 33.11% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heartflow will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Heartflow

In other news, insider Campbell Rogers sold 24,188 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $1,122,081.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,988,629.36. This represents a 27.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vikram Verghese sold 3,587 shares of Heartflow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $190,649.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 149,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,950,549.05. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 323,936 shares of company stock worth $16,355,191 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Heartflow by 35.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,098,000 after purchasing an additional 374,208 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Heartflow during the third quarter worth approximately $96,747,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartflow in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartflow during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,713,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartflow in the third quarter worth $1,028,000.

Heartflow Company Profile

HeartFlow, Inc. is a medical technology company that develops noninvasive tools to help clinicians assess coronary artery disease. Its platform analyzes coronary CT angiography scans to create personalized models of a patient's coronary arteries and provide information that can support diagnosis and treatment planning. The company's offerings include HeartFlow FFR CT Analysis, which estimates blood flow and the effects of artery narrowing, and tools for assessing coronary plaque. The technology combines medical imaging with computational analysis and artificial intelligence, giving clinicians information without requiring an invasive procedure to measure blood flow.

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