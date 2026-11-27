Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.22.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Hecla Mining from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Hecla Mining from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Dale Andres bought 5,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $218,000. This represents a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $1,085,779,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 15.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,174,114 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $589,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,624 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 166.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,333,010 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $363,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $64,124,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 82.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,369,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $40,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,685 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:HL opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.44. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $34.17.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $394.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.0037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hecla Mining's payout ratio is 1.79%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company is a precious and base metals producer founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. The company mines and explores for silver, gold, lead and zinc, with operations and projects in the United States and Canada. Its operations have included the Greens Creek mine in Alaska, the Lucky Friday mine in Idaho, the Keno Hill district in Yukon and the Casa Berardi gold mine in Quebec. Hecla also conducts exploration and development work to support its mining operations.

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