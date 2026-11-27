Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $388.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Heico from $382.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Heico from $397.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Heico in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Heico from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Heico from $421.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

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Heico Stock Up 0.0%

Heico stock opened at $246.59 on Friday. Heico has a twelve month low of $199.35 and a twelve month high of $279.66. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $236.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heico had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heico news, Director Nandakumar Cheruvatath purchased 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $220.30 per share, with a total value of $175,138.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,074,403.10. This trade represents a 19.48% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel bought 592 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $294.93 per share, for a total transaction of $174,598.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,879.30. The trade was a 141.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,362 shares of company stock worth $1,225,430. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company's stock.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation is an aerospace and electronics company that designs, manufactures, and services products for commercial aviation, defense, space, and other industries. Its customers include airlines, aircraft maintenance providers, original equipment manufacturers, and government organizations. The company operates through two main segments. Its Flight Support Group produces replacement parts for aircraft and provides repair, overhaul, and distribution services for aircraft components. Its Electronic Technologies Group develops and manufactures electronic components and systems used in aerospace, defense, space, medical, and other applications.

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