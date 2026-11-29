Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.36.

Several research firms have commented on HP. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

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Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of HP opened at $36.21 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.63. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 13.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne's payout ratio is -17.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,970,000. Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at $4,268,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at $7,233,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is a contract drilling company that provides drilling rigs, technology and related services to oil and natural gas operators. Its offerings include land-based drilling solutions and offshore platform and rig services, supported by automation and other technologies designed to help customers drill wells. Founded in 1920 by Walter Helmerich and William Payne, the company is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Its operations serve customers in the United States and international markets.

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