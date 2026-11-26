Shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Research Partners raised Hexcel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Tuesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hexcel

Hexcel Trading Up 0.2%

HXL stock opened at $74.71 on Thursday. Hexcel has a one year low of $71.98 and a one year high of $111.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $496.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.95 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Hexcel's payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Gail Lehman sold 13,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $1,273,650.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,630.80. This represents a 40.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hexcel by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,289 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $100,393,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,087,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,695,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops and manufactures advanced composite materials used in aerospace, defense and industrial applications. Its products help customers create lightweight, durable components for aircraft and other structures. The company's offerings include carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, prepregs, honeycomb materials, engineered core products and composite structures. These materials are used in commercial and military aircraft, space and defense systems, and a range of industrial applications.

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