Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

HLMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Hillman Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Hillman Solutions from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hillman Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on HLMN

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 1.4%

HLMN opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.60. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $457.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.10 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hillman Solutions

In related news, insider Amanda Kitzberger sold 13,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $99,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,855 shares in the company, valued at $426,698.75. This trade represents a 18.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kraft acquired 35,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $248,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 697,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,879,630. This trade represents a 5.37% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter valued at $125,138,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,659,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,358,000 after acquiring an additional 870,216 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 6.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,157,812 shares of the company's stock worth $64,013,000 after acquiring an additional 565,250 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,324,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,034,324 shares of the company's stock worth $28,200,000 after buying an additional 1,116,401 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions Corp. supplies hardware products and merchandising services to retailers and other customers across North America. Its products include fasteners such as screws, nuts and bolts; keys and key-duplication systems; and builder's hardware and other home-improvement and maintenance products. The company serves customers including hardware stores, home-improvement retailers and mass merchants. Alongside its products, Hillman provides in-store merchandising, inventory-management and related services to help customers stock and sell hardware goods.

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