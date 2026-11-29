Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:HTB - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Stephens increased their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

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HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

HTB opened at $45.82 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.40.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NYSE:HTB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $55.95 million during the quarter. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. HomeTrust Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.11%.

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTB. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares is the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a community bank headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina. The bank traces its roots to 1926, when it was established to serve the Asheville area. HomeTrust Bank provides banking services to individuals and businesses, including deposit accounts, commercial and consumer loans, residential mortgage lending, and cash-management services. The bank serves customers through branches and other banking channels in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

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