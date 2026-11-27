Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HMC shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Honda Motor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honda Motor

Honda Motor Stock Up 0.1%

HMC stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $36.88. The company's 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $39.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $36.68 billion. Honda Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Honda Motor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMC. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,593,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,980 shares of the company's stock worth $72,004,000 after buying an additional 691,165 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,200,275 shares of the company's stock worth $259,129,000 after purchasing an additional 379,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,679 shares of the company's stock worth $102,722,000 after buying an additional 340,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company's stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer of automobiles, motorcycles and power products. Its vehicle lineup includes cars, SUVs and trucks, while its motorcycle business serves commuters and recreational riders. Honda also produces products such as generators, lawn equipment and outboard motors. The company sells products and services in markets around the world. Its automotive operations include the Honda and Acura brands, and its other activities include financial services and the development of aircraft through Honda Aircraft Company.

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