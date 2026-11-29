Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of HP from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. KGI Securities upped their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

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HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $32.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. HP has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 2,596.21%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. HP has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.660-0.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from HP's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. HP's dividend payout ratio is 45.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,997 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $618,542.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 169 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,502.64. The trade was a 99.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David McQuarrie sold 31,572 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $1,014,092.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $257,216.96. The trade was a 79.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.2% during the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 16,514 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in HP by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 139,188 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in HP by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,020 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 80,784 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 62,324 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting HP

These are some of the HPQ headlines that stood out recently:

HP Company Profile

HP Inc. NYSE: HPQ is a technology company that develops and sells personal computing and printing products and related services. Its portfolio includes laptops, desktop computers, workstations, displays, accessories and peripherals for consumers, businesses and other organizations. HP also offers printers, printing supplies and solutions for home, office and commercial use. Its business services include support and managed printing offerings, and the company provides products and services to customers around the world.

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