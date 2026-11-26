Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG - Get Free Report) TSE: IMG has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IAG. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Iamgold in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Iamgold from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Freedom Broker cut their price target on shares of Iamgold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Iamgold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Iamgold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the third quarter valued at $381,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Iamgold by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,342,990 shares of the mining company's stock worth $43,134,000 after acquiring an additional 249,003 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iamgold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,633,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iamgold by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Iamgold by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,790,164 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $198,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company's stock.

Iamgold Stock Performance

NYSE IAG opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Iamgold has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG - Get Free Report) TSE: IMG last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $843.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.66 million. Iamgold had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 34.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iamgold will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation is a Canadian gold mining company that explores for, develops and operates mineral properties. Its business is focused primarily on producing gold, with operations in Canada and Burkina Faso. The company's assets include the Côté Gold mine in Ontario, the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso. IAMGOLD also conducts exploration and development work to support its operating mines and assess potential mineral resources. Founded in 1990, IAMGOLD has built a portfolio spanning North America and West Africa.

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