Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $278.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $317.00 to $310.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and set a $293.00 target price (down from $297.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ernest Santi sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.87, for a total value of $17,572,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 266,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,000,945.71. This trade represents a 18.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company's stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW opened at $285.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $242.05 and a 52-week high of $303.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business's fifty day moving average is $275.43 and its 200-day moving average is $272.38.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 103.35% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc. NYSE: ITW is a global diversified manufacturer founded in 1912 and headquartered in Glenview, Illinois. The company develops and sells products and equipment for industrial and commercial customers through a portfolio of specialized businesses. Its offerings include automotive components, food-service equipment, welding products, testing and measurement instruments, construction products, and specialty polymers and fluids. ITW also provides equipment and related services used in manufacturing and other industrial applications.

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