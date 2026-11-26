Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.72.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Illumina from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens lowered Illumina from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price target on Illumina and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

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Illumina Stock Down 2.0%

ILMN opened at $200.39 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $247.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.63. Illumina has a twelve month low of $112.65 and a twelve month high of $309.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.26. Illumina had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, Director Keith Meister sold 98,833 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.87, for a total value of $21,433,912.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 208,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,094.62. This trade represents a 32.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Carl Pegels sold 3,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.68, for a total transaction of $794,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,997,085.12. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 829,251 shares of company stock worth $185,704,794. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 19.7% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 108.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company's stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc. develops and supplies technologies used to analyze genetic variation and biological function. Its products include next-generation sequencing systems, microarrays, reagents and consumables, as well as software and related services that help customers generate and interpret genomic data. The company's technology is used in applications such as medical and population research, genetic testing, drug development, and agricultural and environmental studies. Its customers include academic and government research institutions, hospitals and clinical laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and other organizations around the world.

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