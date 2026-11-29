Shares of Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

IMTX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Immatics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on Immatics in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

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Immatics Stock Down 4.6%

IMTX opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $907.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.38. Immatics has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $12.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). Immatics had a negative return on equity of 52.54% and a negative net margin of 533.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immatics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Immatics

In other Immatics news, insider Rainer Kramer sold 22,868 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $138,580.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $138,580.08. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immatics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Immatics by 161.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,315,207 shares of the company's stock worth $37,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,355 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth $6,058,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,235,460 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,847,000 after buying an additional 581,856 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,685,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,312,900 shares of the company's stock worth $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 126,406 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immatics

Immatics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies for cancer. Founded in Germany in 2000, the company uses its target-discovery and development platforms to identify cancer-associated targets and create therapies designed to direct the immune system against tumor cells. Its pipeline includes engineered T-cell receptor (TCR) T-cell therapies, which modify a patient's T cells to recognize specific tumor targets, as well as TCR bispecific therapies designed to connect T cells with cancer cells.

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