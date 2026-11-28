Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMRX. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Immuneering to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a $14.00 price target on Immuneering in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Immuneering from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Monday, September 21st.

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Immuneering Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX opened at $4.11 on Friday. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Immuneering will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Immuneering by 530.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 510,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Immuneering by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 87,228 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Immuneering during the 1st quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Immuneering by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 150,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company's stock.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines for cancer. The company uses computational biology and drug-discovery approaches to study disease patterns and identify potential therapeutic targets, with a focus on the MAPK signaling pathway, which is involved in many cancers. Its lead drug candidate, atebimetinib (IMM-1-104), is an oral investigational therapy designed to inhibit MEK proteins and disrupt MAPK signaling. Immuneering is evaluating this candidate for solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer, and is advancing additional drug candidates aimed at cancer-related pathways.

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