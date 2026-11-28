Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IMUX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Immunic in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Immunic from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Immunic from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

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Immunic Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $8.75 on Friday. Immunic has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $138.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.48. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.20). On average, analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Immunic in the first quarter valued at $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Immunic by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,800 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Immunic by 80,724.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 143,689 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Immunic by 28.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company's stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral small-molecule treatments for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The company's research focuses on therapies intended to address conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Its lead drug candidate, vidofludimus calcium, is being developed for multiple sclerosis. Immunic is also advancing other investigational compounds, including IMU-856, which is being studied for its potential to support intestinal barrier function in gastrointestinal diseases.

Further Reading

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