Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ImmunityBio from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ImmunityBio from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

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ImmunityBio Price Performance

ImmunityBio stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.17. ImmunityBio has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The firm's fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $268,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,777,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,861,221. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 81,056 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $851,088.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 100,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,053,244.50. This represents a 44.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 66.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 62.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 179,259 shares of the company's stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 68,575 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,245,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Big Sioux Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Big Sioux Wealth Management now owns 143,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company's stock.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio is a biotechnology company that develops immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. Its research combines approaches including immune-modulating biologics, cell therapies and vaccine-based treatments, with a focus on activating the body's natural and adaptive immune responses. The company's lead product, Anktiva (nogapendekin alfa inbakicept-pmln), received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in 2024 for use with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) in adults with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer with carcinoma in situ, with or without papillary tumors.

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