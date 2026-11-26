Innio N.V. (NASDAQ:INIO - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INIO shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Innio from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Innio from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Innio from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Innio in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Innio from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th.

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Institutional Trading of Innio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INIO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Innio by 2,351.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 692,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 664,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Innio by 576.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,030,531 shares of the company's stock worth $18,684,000 after acquiring an additional 878,148 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Innio in the third quarter worth about $13,602,000. Defiance ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innio during the third quarter worth about $3,819,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in shares of Innio by 292.9% during the third quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 45,452 shares of the company's stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 33,883 shares during the period.

Innio Trading Up 8.2%

NASDAQ INIO opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Innio has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

Innio (NASDAQ:INIO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Innio had a return on equity of 63.87% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innio will post 0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Innio

INNIO Group is an energy technology company that designs and manufactures reciprocating gas engines and related power generation and compression systems. Its products are marketed under the Jenbacher and Waukesha brands, alongside digital monitoring, maintenance and service offerings. The company's equipment is used in applications including onsite and distributed power generation, industrial operations and gas compression. INNIO supports customers in markets around the world and offers solutions designed to operate with fuels such as natural gas and biogas.

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