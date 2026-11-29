Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INVA shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Innoviva from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Innoviva from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised Innoviva from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Innoviva from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviva

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter valued at $77,562,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 41.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,721,912 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $36,522,000 after buying an additional 501,081 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter worth $37,873,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter worth $20,847,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 29.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 832,881 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $17,665,000 after buying an additional 190,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company's stock.

Innoviva Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76. Innoviva has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 15.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.31 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 44.13% and a return on equity of 22.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with two main areas of activity: royalty interests in respiratory medicines developed with GSK and the development and commercialization of specialty medicines. Its respiratory-related royalties include products such as Trelegy Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta and Breo Ellipta, which are used to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma and are marketed by GSK. Through its specialty therapeutics operations, Innoviva focuses on medicines for serious infections and other acute-care conditions.

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