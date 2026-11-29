Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the fifty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.93.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Intel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th.

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Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are a few of the latest stories about INTC:

Positive Sentiment: Chip stocks participated in a wider market rebound, lifting Intel alongside other semiconductor names. Intel’s recent updates—including Microsoft’s use of its EMIB advanced-packaging technology for Azure silicon and multi-year Xeon supply plans—may also be sustaining investor interest. Article: Intel rises as chip rebound and foundry momentum stay in focus

Chip stocks participated in a wider market rebound, lifting Intel alongside other semiconductor names. Intel’s recent updates—including Microsoft’s use of its EMIB advanced-packaging technology for Azure silicon and multi-year Xeon supply plans—may also be sustaining investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Reports say court filings in a Delaware shareholder case describe the Commerce Department’s position that a government equity arrangement was not negotiated; a hearing is scheduled for December 10. The issue may keep attention on the terms and governance implications of Washington’s stake. Article: Court filings detail Washington’s stake push

Reports say court filings in a Delaware shareholder case describe the Commerce Department’s position that a government equity arrangement was not negotiated; a hearing is scheduled for December 10. The issue may keep attention on the terms and governance implications of Washington’s stake. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms publicized an existing securities class action covering investors who acquired Intel shares from July 23 through October 29, 2026, with a January 12, 2027 lead-plaintiff deadline. The repeated notices add a reputational and legal overhang, though they do not establish that the allegations are proven. Article: Intel securities class action notice

Intel Trading Up 4.9%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $303.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.42. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock's 50-day moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The chip maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm's revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lip Tan acquired 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $9,709,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,464,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,808,024.37. The trade was a 11.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Montgomery Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is a semiconductor company that designs and manufactures processors and other technologies used in personal computers, data centers, and connected devices. Its products include Intel Core and Intel Xeon processors, graphics products, and hardware and software platforms for artificial intelligence, networking, and edge computing. The company also operates Intel Foundry, which provides semiconductor manufacturing and related services to Intel and external customers. Its work spans chip design, fabrication, packaging, and process technology.

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