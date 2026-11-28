Shares of Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.15.

INTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Inter & Co. Inc. from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Research raised Inter & Co. Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Inter & Co. Inc. from $10.00 to $6.60 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on INTR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter & Co. Inc.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Inter & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Inter & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company's stock.

Inter & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTR opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.01. Inter & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31.

Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $491.26 million during the quarter. Inter & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Inter & Co. Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter & Co. Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co. Inc. is a digital financial services company whose platform is centered on Banco Inter, a Brazilian digital bank. The company offers banking services such as accounts, payments, credit and debit cards, lending, and financial products, including investment and insurance offerings. Its broader digital platform also includes shopping and lifestyle services, as well as tools for customers making international transactions. Inter serves customers primarily in Brazil and has expanded its offerings to include services for clients in the United States.

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