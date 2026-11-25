Shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.44.

IP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Paper from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

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International Paper Stock Up 5.6%

NYSE IP opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. International Paper had a positive return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. International Paper's revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. International Paper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.20%.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,640,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of International Paper by 50.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,167,393 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $44,478,000 after buying an additional 389,092 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $5,466,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at $4,469,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

International Paper is a global producer of fiber-based packaging and pulp products. Its packaging offerings include containerboard and corrugated packaging used to protect and transport goods, while its pulp products serve a range of consumer and industrial applications. The company traces its origins to 1898, when several U.S. paper manufacturers combined to form International Paper. Over time, it has evolved through acquisitions and changes to its business, with a focus on renewable, fiber-based materials and packaging solutions.

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