Shares of Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

IPAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial lowered Interparfums from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Interparfums from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Cowen cut shares of Interparfums from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Interparfums from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Interparfums from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

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Institutional Trading of Interparfums

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 14.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 725 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 21.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 525 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interparfums by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company's stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interparfums by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company's stock.

Interparfums Stock Performance

IPAR opened at $142.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.08. Interparfums has a one year low of $79.50 and a one year high of $143.29.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.32. Interparfums had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $429.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Interparfums will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

About Interparfums

Interparfums, Inc. develops, markets and distributes prestige fragrances and related beauty products. Its offerings include perfumes, colognes and fragrance-related products created with fashion, luxury and lifestyle brands. Founded in 1982 by Jean Madar and Philippe Benacin, the company has built a portfolio through licensing agreements and brand ownership. Its fragrance brands have included Coach, Jimmy Choo, Montblanc and Lacoste; its portfolio can change as licensing agreements begin or end.

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