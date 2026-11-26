Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Itron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Itron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Itron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Itron alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITRI

Recent Itron Headlines

These are some of the ITRI headlines that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: Six Itron executives, including the CFO, sold a combined 1,375 shares on November 24 at $98.69 per share. The filings state the shares were sold to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards, and each executive continued to hold shares—so the transactions are less concerning than discretionary sales. SEC filing

Six Itron executives, including the CFO, sold a combined 1,375 shares on November 24 at $98.69 per share. The filings state the shares were sold to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards, and each executive continued to hold shares—so the transactions are less concerning than discretionary sales. Neutral Sentiment: A report described a sharp increase in short interest but also stated that short interest was zero as of November 24. That inconsistency makes the report difficult to interpret; the stated figure indicates no reported short position.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI opened at $100.81 on Thursday. Itron has a 1 year low of $77.77 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $91.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $599.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.50 million. Itron had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itron will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other news, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 10,210 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $994,045.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,248.40. This represents a 31.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $27,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,668,357.34. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 14,482 shares of company stock worth $1,414,976 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the second quarter worth about $42,466,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $37,215,000 after acquiring an additional 113,378 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $29,136,000 after acquiring an additional 207,416 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,108,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 289,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $24,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company's stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc. provides technology and services that help utilities and cities manage energy, water and other resources. Its offerings include smart meters, communications networks, software and related services for electric, gas and water utilities. The company's solutions support functions such as collecting meter data, monitoring and managing utility networks, and improving operational efficiency. Itron also offers technologies for grid management, distributed energy resources and smart city applications, including connected street lighting.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Itron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Itron wasn't on the list.

While Itron currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report