Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.24.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock.

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Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY stock opened at $177.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.18. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $121.04 and a 12 month high of $193.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $682.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.54 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 24.46%. Jack Henry & Associates's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 7.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, SVP Renee Swearingen sold 903 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total value of $159,695.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,316,735. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essential Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.1% during the third quarter. Entrust Financial LLC now owns 187 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates provides technology solutions and payment processing services to banks and credit unions, with a focus on community and regional financial institutions. Its offerings include core banking systems, digital banking tools, payment services, lending solutions, and services for fraud prevention and information security. The company also provides data processing, consulting, and outsourced services to help financial institutions manage operations and serve customers. Its products are used by institutions across the United States.

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