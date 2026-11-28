Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JANX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

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Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

JANX opened at $11.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.44. Janux Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $35.25.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 124,621 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 31.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 69.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing immunotherapies for cancer. The company's research focuses on engaging a patient's T cells to recognize and attack tumors. Janux's proprietary platforms are designed to keep certain immune therapies inactive until they reach the tumor environment, with the goal of limiting activity in healthy tissues. Its clinical-stage programs include candidates directed at targets such as PSMA and EGFR, and its broader pipeline includes additional investigational cancer therapies.

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