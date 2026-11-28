Shares of Kailera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLRA - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLRA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Kailera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kailera Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kailera Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kailera Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLRA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kailera Therapeutics by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 97,613 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kailera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,950,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kailera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,008,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kailera Therapeutics by 65.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,577 shares of the company's stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 275,543 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kailera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,351,000.

Kailera Therapeutics Price Performance

KLRA stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. Kailera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -0.00. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22.

Kailera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.81. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kailera Therapeutics will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kailera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kailera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing medicines for obesity and related metabolic diseases. Its research focuses on treatments that act on biological pathways involved in appetite, weight regulation and metabolism. The company's pipeline includes investigational injectable and oral therapies, including programs designed to target GLP-1 and GIP receptors. These products are in development and are not approved for commercial use. Founded in 2024, Kailera has secured development and commercialization rights outside Greater China to drug candidates discovered by Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

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