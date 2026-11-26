Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRMN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Karman from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Karman in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Karman in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Karman in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Karman from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

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Karman Trading Up 0.9%

Karman stock opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.06 and a beta of 0.45. Karman has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $118.38.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $201.62 million during the quarter. Karman had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Karman will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Karman

In other Karman news, Director David Stinnett bought 27,000 shares of Karman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $1,007,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,530,395 shares in the company, valued at $131,754,341.40. The trade was a 0.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRMN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Karman by 145.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 792,448 shares of the company's stock worth $25,691,000 after purchasing an additional 470,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Karman by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,499,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,607,000 after purchasing an additional 878,904 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Karman during the third quarter worth about $2,733,000. Militia Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karman by 4,442.5% during the third quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC now owns 222,584 shares of the company's stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 217,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karman in the third quarter valued at approximately $808,000.

Karman Company Profile

Karman Holdings, Inc. is an aerospace and defense company that designs and manufactures systems and components for missile and space programs. Its products support applications including propulsion, payload delivery, launch vehicles and spacecraft. The company supplies mission-critical hardware such as rocket motor components, separation systems, structures and related assemblies. Its products are used by government and commercial customers across the United States and in international markets. Karman brings together businesses with capabilities in engineering, manufacturing and testing for aerospace and defense applications.

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