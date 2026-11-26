Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

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Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Andrew Paine, III sold 39,130 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $829,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 191,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,305.20. The trade was a 16.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keating Financial Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 472.5% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $24.07.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.2050 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. KeyCorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, and the parent of KeyBank National Association. KeyBank traces its history to 1825 and serves consumers, businesses, and institutions through banking and financial services. The company's offerings include consumer and small-business banking, commercial lending, treasury and payment services, investment banking, and wealth management. Its commercial and investment banking services are also available to clients beyond its retail branch footprint.

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