Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$73.07.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. TD decreased their target price on Keyera from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Keyera from C$102.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Scotia increased their price target on Keyera from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Keyera from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Keyera from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

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Insider Activity at Keyera

In other news, Director Taylor Timothy Kitchen acquired 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$55.74 per share, with a total value of C$27,870.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$418,050. This trade represents a 7.14% increase in their position. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Keyera Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$53.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$40.88 and a 1-year high of C$61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.85.

Keyera (TSE:KEY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Keyera had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is an increase from Keyera's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Keyera's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.76%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. TSX: KEY operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

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