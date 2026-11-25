Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.91.

Several research firms have commented on KRG. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $27.00 price target on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

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Insider Transactions at Kite Realty Group Trust

In related news, CEO John Kite sold 34,492 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $890,238.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,629 shares in the company, valued at $506,624.49. This represents a 63.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 44.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth $37,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,419.0% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 1,478 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiPaolo Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company's stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.62 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 42.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.10 EPS for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Kite Realty Group Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and develops open-air shopping centers and mixed-use properties. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community centers, many of which are anchored by grocery stores and other essential retailers. The company leases space to retailers and service businesses and works to manage, maintain, and redevelop its properties. Its centers serve communities in Sun Belt markets and other selected regions across the United States.

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