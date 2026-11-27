Shares of Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.62.

KYIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Kyivstar Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kyivstar Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kyivstar Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

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Institutional Trading of Kyivstar Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Kyivstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,299,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Kyivstar Group by 133.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,454,045 shares of the company's stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 831,726 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kyivstar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Kyivstar Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kyivstar Group by 458.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 86,204 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 70,774 shares in the last quarter.

Kyivstar Group Stock Performance

Kyivstar Group stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. Kyivstar Group has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Kyivstar Group had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $349.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Kyivstar Group will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Kyivstar Group

Kyivstar Group is a Ukrainian telecommunications and digital services company centered on Kyivstar, one of the country's major communications providers. Its services include mobile voice and data, fixed-line internet, and digital television for consumers, as well as connectivity and technology solutions for businesses. Kyivstar also offers digital services in areas such as entertainment, healthcare, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. Its portfolio includes Kyivstar TV and Helsi, a digital health platform used to access healthcare services in Ukraine.

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