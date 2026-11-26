L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $339.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $348.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $346.00 to $318.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st.

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Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,525,806,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,333,763 shares of the company's stock worth $2,210,048,000 after purchasing an additional 236,410 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,707,086 shares of the company's stock worth $1,367,832,000 after buying an additional 313,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $752,983,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,945,342 shares of the company's stock worth $565,297,000 after acquiring an additional 27,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company's stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.6%

LHX opened at $262.20 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $252.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $232.34 and a 52 week high of $379.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.33. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.64%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. is a U.S. aerospace and defense company that develops technology and systems for government, military, and commercial customers. Its offerings include secure communications equipment, intelligence and surveillance systems, electronic warfare capabilities, sensors, avionics, and space-based technologies. The company also provides mission-support services, including training, systems integration, and maintenance. Through its acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne, completed in 2023, L3Harris added propulsion systems used in defense and space applications to its portfolio.

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